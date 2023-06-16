NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a forever home for a precious Pittie Mix named Morgan!

Morgan (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

According to the NHA, Morgan was pulled from the Tulsa City Shelter after being found as a super skinny stray, but now he gets lots of food and treats, so the 3-year-old is a healthy 45 pounds now.

The shelter said Morgan walks really well on a leash and has excellent “inside potty manners,” but this loving boy sometimes gets so excited that his tail goes a little rogue, knocking things over.

In addition, the NHA said Morgan would love a home with a yard, plenty of toys, and a lap to sleep in.

If you’re interested in learning more about Morgan, follow this link.