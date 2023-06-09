NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Did you know that June is National Adopt A Shelter Cat Month? The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) has a friendly feline for those looking to celebrate!

The NHA said Margarita, a 2-year-old tabby with a laid back personality, would love to find a forever home before the end of the month.

The shelter described Margarita as a gentle soul who loves greeting people by chirping back when you call her name. Her favorite things include treats, belly rubs, and birdwatching from an indoor perch.

Margarita (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“She loves being around people and her gentle nature makes her great around kids and dogs… aka ‘the best snuggle buddies!’ She sounds purrfect, right?” the NHA said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Margarita, follow this link.