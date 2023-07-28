NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a forever home for Liza, a 3-year-old who loves all of the attention and pets, but she isn’t a huge fan of being held and will wiggle out of your arms if you try!

“She’s just a gal who knows her boundaries. She’ll lay NEAR you, but she’s not a lap cat. Liza is just a sweet independent cat and that’s what all of us at NHA love about her,” the shelter said.

(Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Her favorite pastime? She LOOOVES little plush toys that she can bat around on the ground and carry around in her mouth!

Liza is such a playful gal who loves getting attention from her people but will totally appreciate an owner that will give her some independence. If Liza sounds like that perfect cat for you, fill out an application with NHA today. Click here for more.