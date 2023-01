Meet Lil Miss, this week’s Fur Baby Friday spotlight! Lil Miss is 1.5 year-old female orange and white cat. She is a petite lady and a tad shy when you first meet her, but will definitely warm up to you and be the most sweetest cat!

She is a great biscuit maker and loves to snuggle. She is currently with a foster family and they say she is a great lap cat.

Stop by Nashville Humane Association to meet this sweetheart today! More info at nashvillehumane.org.