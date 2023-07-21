NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a forever home for Kobe, a 2-year-old dog who appears shy at first, but underneath his big grin, he’s longing for both human and canine companionship.

“He had little to no positive human interaction before arriving at NHA,” the shelter said. “This lack of love has made his time in the shelter stressful for him, but the canine friends he has made along the way have allowed him to begin trusting the world. With his doggie friends, Kobe has come out of his shell and becomes a curious, playful dog.”

Since his shelter friendships have had such a positive effect on his time at the NHA, officials said potential adopters need to have an additional dog in the house so Kobe can learn from them, play with them, and enjoy plenty of cuddle time with them.

Kobe (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

According to the NHA, with his big heart and goofy personality, Kobe will be a wonderful addition to his forever family: “He can’t wait to meet the family, and canine sibling, who is ready to give him the life he deserves.”

If you want to visit Kobe, the NHA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, but it will be closed on Saturday, July 22 for the shelter’s “Unleashed: Dinner with Your Dog” event. However, adoptions will resume at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

To find out more about Kobe, follow this link.