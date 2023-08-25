NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cute cat named Jewel is back at the Nashville Humane Association (NHA) following her time in a foster home. Now, the shelter is trying to find her a “PURRFECT” forever home!

The NHA said Jewel is 3-year-old spayed female cat who weighs about eight pounds.

Jewel (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Jewel and a dog (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

According to the NHA, Jewel’s foster parent shared this glowing review upon returning her to the shelter:

Jewel is the sweetest cat I’ve ever fostered! She loves kisses (literally brings her face up to your mouth so you can kiss her), belly rubs, and playing with toys. She’s smart, she knows her name and comes when you call her. She’s super nondestructive, gets the zoomies and only uses her scratch pad to scratch. She still hasn’t figured out the whole meow thing, but she’s been practicing very hard and can almost do it (makes the cutest little noise when she tries). Someone please adopt Jewel! She truly will make the most loving companion!

If you are interesting in bringing home a feline friend like Jewel, follow this link.