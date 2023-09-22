NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you interested in opening your home to a 4-month-old kitten filled with sugar and spice and everything nice?

According to the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), Harvest looks like a domestic shorthair, currently weighs just under 5 pounds, and has already been spayed.

The shelter described Harvest as “very chill, laid back, and snuggly,” adding that she will purr as soon as you start to pet her. This kitten enjoys being picked up and loved on almost as much as she enjoys exploring new surroundings.

Harvest (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“Her brown tabby markings are mixed with splashes of orange,” the NHA said. “It’s actually very autumnal of her. Especially this time of year.”

If you’re ready to “fall in kitten love,” you’re encouraged to visit Harvest at the shelter as soon as possible! To learn more about this cute kitten, click here.