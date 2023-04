NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association is trying to find a home for Harry, a calm yet spunky six-year-old cat.

This neutered male tabby loves lounging in laps, taking long naps, and watching birds.

Harry also enjoys playing with toys, but most of the time, he’s more interested in TV and snacks.

Harry. (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

If you’re looking for a snuggle bug to curl up on your lap while you watch your favorite shows, Harry is the perfect pet for you!

If you want to learn more about Harry, click here.