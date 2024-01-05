NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is seeking a home for a sweet and affectionate feline named Greyson.

According to the shelter, this 3-year-old cat weighs about 10 pounds and appears to be a domestic shorthair with grey and white fur.

The NHA said Greyson has a laid-back personality, enjoys taking naps in his cat tree, and quickly falls in love with anyone who gives him lots of head rubs.

Greyson (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

However, the shelter said Greyson is heartworm positive, which is a rare condition in cats and means he “will live a good life, but it will be unknown how long he will live due to this infection as it is untreatable within cats. Even more reason to adopt him and give him all the love and affection he desires!”

If you want to make an inquiry about Greyson — or check out more pictures of him — follow this link. For anyone interested in adopting Greyson, swing by the NHA so you can fall in love with your new furry friend!