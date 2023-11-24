NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a home for a “68-pound puppy-at-heart!”

According to the shelter, Freddy is a large male dog who is about 2 years and 9 months old and looks like a mix of a terrier and an American pit bull.

Freddy (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The NHA gave News 2 the following description of Freddy:

Meet your perfect adventure buddy: Freddy! This goofy guy loves nothing more than car rides! When he isn’t on a road trip, Freddy loves taking up your entire lap for cuddles, fetching his toys, and sniffing around the great outdoors. The shelter is especially stressful for Freddy because he is a pup who thrives in a routine (us too!). He is looking for someone he can depend on and someone to show him the wonders of the world.⁠

If you’re ready for a canine companion to join you on your adventures, stop by the NHA to visit Freddy! To learn more about him, click here.