NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re looking for a larger dog with plenty of energy and lots of love to give, Fido could be the perfect furry friend for you!

According to the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), Fido is just over a year old, weighs almost 32 pounds, and has adorable ears and inquisitive eyes.

Fido loves to run around, but when he’s finally tired out, he’ll curl up in your lap, eager for some belly rubs.

Even though Fido acts a little shy around new people, he’ll come out of his shell as soon as he warms up to you.

The NHA said Fido will flourish in a home without kids or with kids who are at least 10 years old.

Fido (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“As you can see from his picture: #ToungueOutTuesday is his most favorite day of the week! And his NHA nickname is Fabulous Fido!” the shelter wrote.

(Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

In honor of the NHA’s Music City Mutt Strutt — a fun-filled 5K run taking place at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 — the organization said it is offering an extraordinary adoption special.

From now through Sunday, all NHA dogs that weigh more than 21 pounds — including Fido — will be available for adoption for just $21.

If you want to meet Fido, the NHA is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, but you are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. so you have enough time to visit. In addition, the shelter is closed for “Quiet Hour” from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

To learn more about Fido, follow this link.