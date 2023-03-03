Meet Dulce, a sweet and gentle 2-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix who loves spending time with humans and her canine friends!

Dulce is small and playful, and is always up for casual games or playing with her dog toys. She would be great with a family who loves dogs and wants a loyal companion. Dulce also is great on walks, exploring new places and sights and sounds. She is also a big fan of snugging with her humans and spending quality time together.

Visit Nashville Humane Association to adopt the lovable Dulce today!