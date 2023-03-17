Dulce, Fur Baby Friday spotlight. Credit: WKRN

Meet Dulce! This sweet and gentle girl is looking for her forever home. Dulce is a lovable pup who enjoys spending time with her canine friends, engaging in gentle games of chase, and playing with her toys. She’s the perfect companion for anyone who loves spending time with dogs and wants a loyal friend by their side.

Despite her gentle demeanor, Dulce is also a curious and adventurous pup who loves to explore her surroundings. She enjoys going on walks and sniffing out new sights and smells. And when it’s time to relax, there’s nothing she loves more than snuggling up with her favorite humans and enjoying some quality cuddle time.

Dulce is 2 years old, weighs 54 pounds, and is ready to find her forever home. If you’re looking for a loyal and loving pup to share your life with, Dulce may be the perfect match for you. Come meet her today and see if she’s the missing piece to your furry family!

For more information about her, visit Nashvillehumane.org.