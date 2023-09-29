NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have you been thinking about adding a playful pooch to your family? If so, Duchess may be just the dog for you!

The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) said Duchess is about two years and seven month old, weighs approximately 54 pounds, and looks like a Terrier and American Pit Bull mix.

According to the shelter, this spayed female dog walks well on a leash and loves tennis balls. She is also house-trained; potty-trained; and kid-friendly, especially with prior exposure to the children.

Keep in mind, though, that Duchess is heartworm positive and dog selective, so she would do best if she’s the only dog in the home, the NHA reported.

Duchess (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The shelter offered the following description of Duchess:

Meet Duchess! She is an intelligent pup who enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, playing with her toys, and spreading love to EVERYONE she meets. This requires giving hugs to everyone she passes and sitting in anyone’s lap for the best scratches. She is 100% Forever Home ready, too, including being leash-trained! This isn’t a good dog in the making; she’s already an incredible dog! She hopes you don’t take her shelter presence to heart, as it is just a very stressful environment for her. But when she is out of our walls? Her true affectionate and playful personality shines! The Duchess is ready for her companion to take her home for a life of adventures and face licks. Even though she’s ready to adventure with her forever family, she is just as ready to cuddle the nights away, too! One thing is for sure: She will make you her whole world because a family is all she wishes for. If you’re looking for a loyal and loving pup to share your life with, come meet a staff favorite – Duchess!

If you’re interested in learning more about Duchess — and possibly offering her a forever home — follow this link.