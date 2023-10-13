NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Would you like to welcome a “super pupperdog” into your home? Clark could be just the canine for you!

The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) said Clark is about 10 months old, 40 pounds, and neutered. In addition to the basic facts, the shelter also provided a more entertaining description of Clark:

Look up in the sky! Is it a bird? Or a plane? No! It’s NHA super pupperdog, Clark! While we do not know all of Clark’s origin story, we do know he is one incredible pup!” Clark came to us after being attacked by another animal. He was emaciated, wounded, and needed immediate vet care. Clark’s journey from a wounded pup to a super pup was long and quite ruff but he is finally ready for his furever home! Treats are his kryptonite. When he is happy, his tail wags faster than a speeding bullet, and his love is more powerful than a locomotive. Clark would love to be your Man of Steel, so what are you waiting for? Come to NHA and meet this super pup!

The NHA said Clark will be the shelter’s “FEATURE FRIDAY” starting at 10 a.m. in the front lobby, allowing everyone who visits the NHA on Friday, Oct. 13 to engage with this precious pooch! Since he struggles in the kennel setting on the adoption floor, the shelter said Clark’s personality will shine out in the lobby.

“His tail is already wagging and waiting,” the NHA said. “Let’s give CLARK the winning chance he deserves.”

The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed for “Quiet Hour” between noon and 1 p.m. You are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. to give yourself enough time to visit, fall in love, and adopt a furry friend like Clark.