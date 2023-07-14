NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a forever home for the sweetest and softest little puppy around!

The NHA said Chloe is an 8-month-old terrier mix, and even though she’s small, she’s full of love and personality.

According to the shelter, Chloe can be shy and discerning at first, but as long as you have a little patience, you can earn her trust and she’ll quickly become your biggest fan.

Chloe (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

“She has a gentle and dainty playstyle, loves to chase tennis balls (and birds!) and chew on her stuffies, and get all the sniffs on her walks,” the NHA described. “Once she gets her zoomies out, she loves to cuddle on your lap and have all the pets! She is a professional ‘sitter’ and stops at every door before going inside or outside like the true lady she is.”

The shelter said Chloe loves to be around her humans, adding that she would thrive in a home where she has free rein to act like your tiny shadow — and possibly another pooch to play with.

If you think you might be interested in adopting a sweet and loyal dog like Chloe, follow this link.