NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re looking for a happy and affectionate pup who loves being around people, especially kids, the Nashville Humane Association has the perfect pet for you!

One-year-old Chestnut is bursting with puppy energy, so she loves playing and exploring the world around her.

Chestnut is a social butterfly, described as extremely dog-friendly and always eager to make new friends.

On top of that, Chestnut is often admired for her good looks and beautiful coat, as well as her vibrant personality, which shines through in everything she does.

Chestnut (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

In order to keep this active dog happy and healthy, she needs plenty of exercise and stimulation, like running, jumping, and chasing after a ball or frisbee.

“Despite her boundless energy, Chestnut is a gentle soul who is patient and kind with everyone she meets. She has a special affinity for children and loves nothing more than spending time with them, playing games, and cuddling up for a nap,” the Nashville Humane Association said. “Overall, Chestnut is an amazing dog with a heart of gold. Her infectious energy and happy-go-lucky nature make her a joy to be around, and she brings a smile to everyone’s face who meets her.”

If you want to visit Chestnut, the Nashville Humane Association is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, except for “Quiet Hour” from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays.

You can also find out more about Chestnut by clicking here.