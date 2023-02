Charlie is a fun and chill little guy! This 8-year-old poodle mix loves naps and of course, waking up and saying hello! He loves to stretch his legs outside and isn’t the biggest fan of stairs.

Charlie would love to find a home with a family or owner that loves to sit and binge watch TV or chill out with. He is a super sweet senior and no doubt you’ll fall in love with him right away!

Stop by and meet Charlie at the Nashville Humane Association today!