NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Are you seeking a pet who’s a bucket of fun? Look no further than Bucket!

According to the Nashville Humane Association (NHA), Bucket is about 21 months old and weighs just under 65 pounds. This neutered male appears to be a large mixed breed dog.

Bucket (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Bucket (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Bucket (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Bucket (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The shelter offered the following description of Bucket:

BUCKET! He is a super happy, super friendly, and active boy who is always excited to see his people! Just look at that face. He has never met a stranger and loves everyone he meets. Bucket would be the perfect companion for outdoor adventures like going on walks and exploring nature. His ideal home would be a house with a fenced-in backyard where he can play and then spend special quality inside snuggle and cuddle and lounge time with his family. Bucket is also a pawfect candidate for DOGGIE DATES and ROVERNIGHTS. Have you ever dreamed about dating or doing a sleepover with one of our shelter dogs? We’ve turned those thoughts into reality… with Doggie Dates & Rovernights – a program that allows the public to take a dog (1 year or older) out of the shelter and into the Davidson County community!

If you’re interested in adopting Bucket, follow this link.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Meanwhile, the NHA is also preparing for its Low-Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18, the shelter’s ROVER vehicle will be at Nashville Pet Products along Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage. The NHA said it has partnered with the Banfield Foundation to offer vaccines and microchips for pets of Davidson County residents.

According to officials, the vaccines for rabies, DAPP, DAPPL, bordetella, and FVRCP will cost $15 each, while microchips will cost $10. Only cash or credit cards will be accepted for payment.

The shelter said no appointments are necessary for Saturday’s clinic. However, all attendees are asked to keep their pets on a leash or in a carrier.