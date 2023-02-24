NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Boone, this week’s Fur Baby Friday spotlight! Boone is a 6-year-old hound mix who is very fun, filled with energy and loves meeting new people!

He has an infectious, loveable personality and is always up for a good adventure outside. Boone is quite the life of the party and great in new settings.

He loves to be with his favorite people exploring the outdoors and is super good with basic commands! And is also a big fan of treats, too!

Stop by the Nashville Humane Association to adopt Boone today.