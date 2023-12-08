NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is trying to find a foster home for a playful pooch who overcame a serious health issue.

The shelter described Bo as a sweet and loving American Pitbull Terrier mix.

This 3-year-old came to the NHA from Coffee County Animal Control with a very severe skin infection. With regard to his treatment, shelter staff said they moved forward as if Bo had scabies.

Bo (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Bo (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Bo (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

However, after a few weeks in NHA’s care, Bo is not only up and moving around, but he’s super playful! On top of that, his skin is recovering and reforming on his body.

“When cases like Bo land at NHA, we treat them with the top medical care we can provide, ensure they are receiving love and attention, and are given a safe place to recover from their ailments and injuries,” the shelter said.

As he continues on his recovery journey, the NHA said Bo is looking for a temporary foster home. If you are interested in fostering Bo, contact foster@nashvillehumane.org.