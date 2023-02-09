NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet this week’s Fur Baby Friday spotlight, Big Thief! With a name like that, he may sound like a bad boy, but this big lovebug will only steal your heart!

Thief is a sweet, polite and quiet boy. He is very quiet walking around the house and loves to give kisses. He even knows all the basic commands and of course, being called a good boy!

Thief is truly the best pup. He’s a quick learner and is currently working on his leash etiquette. He loves to play outside and with toys, is food motivated, and loves to master the game of fetch!

Stop by the Nashville Humane Association to adopt this sweet guy today!