NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is on a mission to find a home for a pretty and playful pooch named Appletini.

“Known as the Spotted Tongue Flirt by her human besties here at NHA, Appletini is a gorgeous lovebug with endless snuggles to offer her future furever family. She is a silly and smart 1-year-old pupperdog whose favorite things include affection, treats, playing with her toys, and running around outside,” the shelter wrote. “If you’re looking for an adventure buddy to stay right by your side, come meet Appletini today at NHA!”

According to the NHA, Appletini has been spayed, weighs about 34 pounds, and looks like a Labrador/Terrier mix.

The shelter noted that Appletini would do best in a home where she’s the only pet and feels like her “job” is to make people smile.

Appletini (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Appletini (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Appletini (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

Appletini (Courtesy: Nashville Humane Association)

The NHA is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during “Quiet Hour,” which is from noon to 1 p.m. If you’re planning to end your visit with an adoption, you’re encouraged to arrive at the shelter by 4 p.m. so you have more than enough time to meet, fall in love with, and adopt a furry friend!

To inquire about Appletini, follow this link.