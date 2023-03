Fur baby spotlight, Dancer. Credit: WKRN

Meet Dancer, a super happy and energetic pup ready to find his ‘furever’ home! Dancer is a 4-month-old Hund Mix currently waiting to be adopted at Nashville Humane Association.

Dancer is full of jumps, wiggles, and goofiness. He is very loving and always ready to give his humans attention. He is still a puppy so he’s still learning how to walk like a good boy on a leash.

If you’re looking for your next best friend, Dancer is the pup for you! Learn more about him at nashvillehumane.org.