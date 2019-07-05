Officer John Anderson Memorial Fundraiser

Please join News 2 in helping the family of fallen officer, John Anderson.

This Tuesday, volunteers will be on hand at the Murfreesboro Pike Metro Police Headquarters, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., to take your donations for the Officer John Anderson Memorial Fund.

If you can’t make it to the Metro Headquarters, you can also give by sending a check to MPD Community Credit Union, 2711 Old Lebanon Rd., Nashville, TN 37214 (ph. 615-782-7220). Please be sure to denote “OFFICER JOHN ANDERSON” on the check.

Officer Anderson devoted his life to serving the people of Nashville. Now it’s our turn to serve and offer support to the loved ones he’s left behind.

Thank you for your donation.