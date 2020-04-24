WATCH: Get to know the Titans first round pick, OT Isaiah Wilson

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson is hard to miss. Standing at 6’6, 350 pounds, the offensive tackle out of Georgia became the first member of the Titans 2020 rookie class.

“Honestly I was in shock that whole night and it really hasn’t even hit me yet. It is really a dream come true,” said Wilson.

Wilson said he knew the Titans were somewhat interested in him, speaking with both general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel at the combine, and on a few occasions following that.

“I’m going to be so ready to join the family officially, in-person, when we aren’t social distancing and embrace the culture,” added Wilson.

Wilson is extremely athletic for his size, with a background playing both lacrosse and wrestling. He also prides himself in run-blocking, and has experience doing it at a high level, playing on one of the best offensive lines in the country at Georgia.

Wilson said, “What I learned at Georgia was understanding you strengths and whatever weakness you have don’t mask it and actually correct it.”

With Jack Conklin gone, Dennis Kelly is expected to start on the right side but this Brooklyn native knows he can be a starter sooner than later. As for right now, he is just excited to learn from a veteran unit, led by Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold.

“I’m extremely excited to work with these guys, they’re very talented and have a lot of experience and I think it will be fun. I get to pick a lot of veteran’s brains and understand a lot about the game,” added Wilson.

And Mike Vrabel didn’t waste anytime coming up with his new players nickname, calling Wilson ‘Andre the Giant,’ but his goes by something else as well.

“That nickname was given to me in training at EXOS. My speed coach was doing a workout with somebody else doing their time trials, and I sat down crossed, my legs and was stretching out. My coach leaned over and said that I looked like a Panda. It just stuck,” said Wilson.

The ‘Panda’ will now get straight to work and said learning the playbook is the top priority right now. But with none of the facilities open right now, Wilson said he has a plan to stay physically ready and to keep his technique sharp.