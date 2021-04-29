NFL Draft 2021: Live first-round coverage

A year ago, we saw NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell announcing draft picks from his basement. Tonight, the draft will look a little more like you would expect.

Cleveland, Ohio is back in the national spotlight as the host city as fans eagerly await the start of a night which can make or break their team. Join us as Jerod Smalley, Chris Maathuis and a panel of local experts from across the country take a close look at the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

8 p.m Eastern

The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland April 29-May 1. In-person events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

2021 NFL Draft order: