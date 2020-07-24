NFL and NFLPA approves agreement to move forward with 2020 season

(WKRN/AP) — The National Football League and the NFL Players Association have approved an agreement resolving issues regarding training camps opening and the start of the 2020 season, and training camps will begin as scheduled.

In a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, plans have been put in place to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. His statement reads in part, “The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season because of the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the offer told The Associated Press on Friday.

Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offer has not been made public. The amount of the stipend has not been made available, but there are two categories: players who opt-out voluntarily and those who do so for medical reasons.

Already, the sides have agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80 — though teams will have until Aug. 16 to get down to 80.

The league also offered an extended acclimation period of 18 days for players, given that the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all offseason on-field activities at team facilities. Training camps are to open Tuesday, though the Texans and Chiefs, who meet in the season opener Sept. 10, have veterans scheduled to arrive this weekend for COVID-19 testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE