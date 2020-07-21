NFL agrees to daily testing with players

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans catches a touchdown pass from Derrick Henry (not pictured) over Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

(WKRN) — The NFL is giving the players exactly what they want, daily testing for COVID-19.

Monday, the league agreed to daily testing for the first two weeks of training of camp. After that teams will test every other day unless positive results top 5 percent, then it would go back to an everyday occurrence.

Rookies report to NFL camps this week and veterans next week, but the NFL is still a long way from seeing players back on the practice field.

Players must pass two COVID-19 tests separated by 72 hours just to initially enter the practice facility. That means day one they get tested, if they test negative for the virus they come back on day four and get tested again. If they are negative again they can actually come to work on day five.

The testing rules are not just for players, they are for all Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 2M or Tier 3 individuals. That includes team staff, coaches and limited media.

The league also gave considerable ground on the preseason Monday. First, the league offered to go down to just one preseason game, then Monday evening reports surfaced that the league was offering to eliminate the preseason altogether which is something the NFLPA has been asking for as well.

The movement comes on the heels of a PR blitz on social media by the players on Sunday where they all stated “We Want To Play” but then they pointed out all of the safety questions the league had not yet addressed.

Monday, the league answered a lot of those questions, but not all.

The Titans rookies are scheduled to report Thursday, July 23 and the veterans Tuesday, July 28.