Nashville man designs unique suit for NFL first round draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to the NFL Draft, players always want to hear their name called in the first round, but they also want to be the best dressed.

This year, we saw players wearing casual attire as the NFL Draft announced players’ names as they sat at home.

Stephen Richards owns Richards Bespoke, for the past few years he has been helping customers pick out custom suits for occasions both big and small, but when Tua Tagovailoa came calling he knew it would be a big day.

“Originally we designed this for the draft,” said Richards as he discussed the suit Tagovailoa picked out.

Richards said Tagovailoa wanted to feature his grandparents on the inside of his suit, so Richards went to work and came up with a collage on the inside of the jacket. A collage and suit the first-round draft pick showed off when his name was called.

“The fact that he loved it so much to open it up and show the world it was a pretty cool experience,” said Richards. “Especially getting to see his parents with the reaction from them.”

Richards has now made suits for a number of NFL players including, A.J. Brown, Patrick Mahomes, and Evan Engram.

He hopes to have more players wearing his suits for future drafts.

For more information about Richards Bespoke, click here.