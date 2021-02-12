Bucs’ TE Hudson celebrates Super Bowl win with hometown of Big Sandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big Sandy native Tanner Hudson dreamed about what it would be like to win a Super Bowl when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. Fast forward to 2021, that dream has become a reality and Tanner is a World Champion.

“It was just a crazy feeling because going into the fourth quarter we had such a large lead. We just knew we had to hold onto the lead, and the clock starts trickling down more, and you start to get a feeling that you’re about to win, then celebration starts,” said Hudson.

This has been an emotional time for the Bucs’ tight end. Tanner lost his father Danny Hudson over in November 2020, but his mother Karen has been by his side soaking in every moment.

“To know that you’re sitting there live, getting to see when he’s [Tanner] is going to go in and where is going to line up, and just to know that they could be one throw or one moment away from being able to claim that title, just left me speechless,” said Karen Hudson.

Not only did Karen get to celebrate on the field after the big win, but she attended the Bucs’ parade as well, jumping on the boat with her son Tanner and his teammates Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans.

She was also there for the ‘must see moment,’ when Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy over to their boat.

“At first they were kind of taunting him and teasing him, but then Tom [Brady] probably just thought why not do it. When they realized he was going to throw it for real, everyone got into position to make sure they’d make the catch. Sure enough it came through the air and they caught it.” said Karen.

And the celebrating isn’t just happening in Tampa Bay. On Thursday, Tanner put up a giant billboard on Highway 641 in Camden, thanking everyone for their support over the years.

Hudson said, “It’s incredible to think that everybody back home is behind me and all these kids are watching. It’s been amazing seeing their support and I thank everyone for what they’ve done for me.”

Tanner was a standout player at Camden Central high school and went on to play college football at Southern Arkansas. He’s learned a lot over the years, but said nothing has been more rewarding than playing this season with some of the most talented names in football.

“To be able to play with guys like Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, it honestly felt like we were playing on a college team with how close everybody was and how everyone worked for each other. It was a really good experience,” said Hudson.



