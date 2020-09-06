A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — As the National Football League continues to navigate starting their season during the coronavirus pandemic, different teams are embracing different strategies when it comes to fan attendance.

Here is a team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Sept. 5, 2020).

Arizona — No fans in September for two games, against Washington and Detroit.

Atlanta — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore — No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina — No fans for season opener on Sept. 13, hopeful of fans in October.

Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati — No fans for home opener on Sept. 13. State allowing 6,000 fans at Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 games.

Cleveland — State permitting 6,000 fans at Sept. 17 home opener against Cincinnati, Oct. 27 against Washington.

Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season. Will have 2,500 fans maximum at opener on Sept. 20.

Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants — No fans “until further notice.”

New York Jets — No fans “until further notice.”

Philadelphia — No fans “until further notice.”

Pittsburgh — No fans for first two homes games, vs. Denver and Houston.

San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay — No fans for first two home games, on Sept. 20 against Carolina and on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington — No fans for 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

