News 2 Take Out
Party Fowl
Kien Giang Restaurant
Brixx Wood Fried Pizza
|Any pizza and 1/2 gallon draft beer for $20
|Alcoholic beverages to-go
|(615) 624-8255
Capitol Grille
|Pickup available
|(615) 353-1250
|Offers family-style menus complete with Goo-Goo clusters. Movie Night kits available for kids.
|Alcoholic beverages to-go
|(615) 244-3121
Puckett’s Franklin
T.J. Courtney’s Restaurant
|To-go packs that feed 4-6 people. Includes 2 pounds of meat, your choice of 2 sides, and a choice of bread. The to go pack starts at $49.
|Curbside pickup, online ordering available
|(615) 794-5527
|Buy 3 meat and two combos and get the fourth one free. Seniors can buy one meat and two at regular price and get the second one of equal or lesser value free. Buy one large specialty pizza and get a large one topping free
|Delivery, carryout, curbside, online ordering available
|(615) 754-7548
Scout’s Pub – Franklin
Americana Taphouse
|Scout’s offering full pan meals to families.
|Delivery, carryout, and curbside available. Golf cart delivery for Westhaven residents.
|(615) 721-5993
|Offering entrees as meals for 2.
|Delivery, carryout, and curbside available.
|(615) 790-2309
Biscuit Love
Nashville Farmer’s Market
|Biscuit Love pantry is now open. Full menu of available items online.
|Online ordering, delivery, and pickup available.
|(615) 721-5993
|The Nashville Farmer’s Market is offering a drive-thru service where you can get items from your favorite vendors without leaving your car.
|Drive-thru pickup available only on Saturdays. 9 am – 12 pm
|(615) 880-2001
O’Charley’s
East Nashville Beer Works
|To-go family-style meals for $29.99.
|Delivery, carryout, curbside pickup, and online ordering available.
|(615) 356-1344
|Pizza and a 4-pack of craft beer for $19.99.
|Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering available. Beer available for next day delivery in Nashville only.
|(615) 891-3108
M.L. Rose Craft Beer/Burgers
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen
|Carryout, curbside pickup, online ordering, and available.
|Capitol View – (615) 729-4445
Melrose – (615) 712-8160
Sylvan Park – (615) 750-2920
|Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering available.
|(615) 866-1620