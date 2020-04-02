News 2 Take Out

Live Now
Party Fowl

Party packs for families
Alcoholic beverages to-go
(615) 624-8255

Kien Giang Restaurant

Brixx Wood Fried Pizza

Any pizza and 1/2 gallon draft beer for $20
Alcoholic beverages to-go
(615) 624-8255

Capitol Grille

Pickup available
(615) 353-1250
Offers family-style menus complete with Goo-Goo clusters. Movie Night kits available for kids.
Alcoholic beverages to-go
(615) 244-3121
Puckett’s Franklin

T.J. Courtney’s Restaurant

To-go packs that feed 4-6 people. Includes 2 pounds of meat, your choice of 2 sides, and a choice of bread. The to go pack starts at $49.
Curbside pickup, online ordering available
(615) 794-5527
Buy 3 meat and two combos and get the fourth one free. Seniors can buy one meat and two at regular price and get the second one of equal or lesser value free. Buy one large specialty pizza and get a large one topping free
Delivery, carryout, curbside, online ordering available
(615) 754-7548
Scout’s Pub – Franklin

Americana Taphouse

Scout’s offering full pan meals to families.
Delivery, carryout, and curbside available. Golf cart delivery for Westhaven residents.
(615) 721-5993
Offering entrees as meals for 2.
Delivery, carryout, and curbside available.
(615) 790-2309
Biscuit Love

Nashville Farmer’s Market

Biscuit Love pantry is now open. Full menu of available items online.
Online ordering, delivery, and pickup available.
(615) 721-5993
The Nashville Farmer’s Market is offering a drive-thru service where you can get items from your favorite vendors without leaving your car.
Drive-thru pickup available only on Saturdays. 9 am – 12 pm
(615) 880-2001
O’Charley’s

East Nashville Beer Works

To-go family-style meals for $29.99.
Delivery, carryout, curbside pickup, and online ordering available.
(615) 356-1344
Pizza and a 4-pack of craft beer for $19.99.
Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering available. Beer available for next day delivery in Nashville only.
(615) 891-3108
M.L. Rose Craft Beer/Burgers

Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen

Carryout, curbside pickup, online ordering, and available.
Capitol View – (615) 729-4445
Melrose – (615) 712-8160
Sylvan Park – (615) 750-2920
Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery, and online ordering available.
(615) 866-1620
