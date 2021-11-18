Zac Stacy removed as ambassador to TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Zac Stacy #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodorestakes the field prior to a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 10, 2012 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt University and NFL player Zac Stacy has been removed as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

According to TMZ, Stacy attacked the mother of his child in front of their 5-month-old at her home in Florida Saturday. She has reportedly since filed a restraining order against Stacy.

Stacy played running back for Vanderbilt and earned the program’s Most Valuable Offensive Player award in 2011, setting the single-season record for rushing with 1,193 yards. He was drafted in the 5th round by the St. Louis Rams. He then went on to play for the New York Jets, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Memphis Express.