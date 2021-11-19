Zac Stacy arrested in Florida after attack on ex-girlfriend

***WARNING: This article contains graphic details.***

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt University and NFL player Zac Stacy has been arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

Stacy was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal mischief and booked into the Orange County jail Thursday evening.

Zac Stacy (Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

In the video, Stacy is seen repeatedly hitting her and throwing her across the room. He appears to continue threatening the victim as she curls up on the ground.

The Oakland, Florida Police Department said officers have responded to domestic incidents involving Stacy at that same address twice in the past three months.

The woman has filed for an order of protection against Stacy, but it’s unclear if a restraining order was granted, according to TMZ. In the application, she said she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to the head.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman was quoted saying. “I fear for my life and my children’s lives.”

Stacy has been removed as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” the organization said in a release.

Stacy played running back for Vanderbilt and earned the program’s Most Valuable Offensive Player award in 2011, setting the single-season record for rushing with 1,193 yards. He was drafted in the 5th round by the St. Louis Rams. He joined the Jets in 2015, but retired two years later due to injuries. He then went on to play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Memphis Express.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.