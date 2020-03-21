1  of  31
Closings
YWCA helps those in need of safety during COVID-19 quarantine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In this time of need, we cannot forget about the vulnerable.


The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee operates the largest domestic violence shelter in the region with a 24-hour crisis and support helpline, which includes text. 


Michelle Mowery Johnson, Director of Communications at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee​says she has not seen an increase in call volume, but admitted this is a stressful time and those quarantined due to COVID-19 may need to take extra precautions. 

“We would always recommend folks, if they’re safe, to call the crisis lines, said Mowery Johnson. “Our councilors are trained, trauma informed and they’re there to listen.”
Mowery Johnson went on to say that if someone who feels at risk for domestic violence is forced to stay in their home during COVID-19, they should avoid the kitchen and bathroom area, due to possible weapons and hard surfaces. Mowery Johnson says the best thing to do is get outside.

YWCA’s Woodmont Blvd office location will be closed through at least March 30th. The Weaver Domestic Violence Center and their crisis and support helpline will remain open. To see what other events have been canceled through the non-profit, head to YWCANashville.com
If you feel unsafe dial 9-1-1 immediately. If you are safe, but concerned, you can call or text the numbers below: 

Our 24/7 Crisis & Support Help Line is 1-800-334-4628 Our 24/7 Crisis & Support TEXT Line is 615-983-5170


Mowery Johnson tells News 2 the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee is following CDC guidelines and is cleaning thoroughly. 


The non-profit, unfortunately, had to cancel their spring fundraiser due to COVID-19. 
To make a donation to the YWCA, visit our secure website: www.ywcanashville.com/donate

