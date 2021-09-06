YouTube star MrBeast holds $500K game of tag at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — YouTube star “MrBeast” held a $500,000 game of extreme tag at Bristol Motor Speedway, and his video of the contest is currently the top trending video on YouTube.

MrBeast, who is well known for his contests with high payouts, posted the video on Saturday. It has already received more than 25 million views and, as of Monday afternoon, was the No. 1 trending video on the platform.

As part of the contest, 10 finalists spread out across the speedway’s grandstands while MrBeast and his team chased them down over two days. A prize of $500,000 was offered to the last contestant standing.

Click here to watch the video.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 68 million subscribers on YouTube.