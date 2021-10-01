Youth design team installing glow-in-the-dark crosswalks on Dickerson Pike after multiple pedestrian fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville continues growing, safe transit is becoming harder to find for some residents — especially around Dickerson Pike.

Ricky Peoples catches a bus on Dickerson Pike almost every day and says the area is unsafe for pedestrians.

“Dickerson Road is dangerous. People have gotten hit several times, and these drivers aren’t watching where they are going, and it’s not safe anymore,” Peoples said.

According to the organization “Walk Bike Nashville,” there have been 22 pedestrian crashes between 2018 and 2021 at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane. Four resulted in serious injuries. Five were fatalities.

Walk Bike Nashville Director of Advocacy, Lindsey Ganson, says the lack of sidewalks, crosswalks and street lighting is creating a problem for pedestrians.

“When you see year, after year, people being killed and seriously injured while walking, it indicates there’s an infrastructure problem,” Ganson said. “People are at risk of serious injury and the time has passed to do something.”

The Nashville Youth Design Team is now building a glow-in-the-dark crosswalk to help with the problem. Civic Design Center Education Director, Melody Gibson, says it should draw more attention to pedestrians crossing Dickerson Pike.

“Most of these pedestrian deaths happen at night, so they wanted to have a light component of it. So they have some glow-in-the-dark paint features that are going to be on the ground,” Gibson said.

The goal is not only to draw attention to this dangerous problem but to help those who walk in the area every day.

This weekend, Walk Bike Nashville is hosting a tour of the area for people to see what improvements are needed the most. The group is meeting on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. at Dickerson Road and Dellway Drive.