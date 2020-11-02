What Tennessee voters need to know heading to the polls on election day

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — We are less than 48 hours to election day, and if you aren’t one of the 2.3 million people who voted early in Tennessee, then get ready to cast your ballot on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Early voting ended last week in the Volunteer state, but polling places will begin reopening on Tuesday morning at various times across Tennessee. All of them close at 7:00pm.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office says the longest lines typically form early in the morning, around lunch time, and around 5 p.m. when people get off work.

If you come mid-morning or mid-afternoon, that may cut down your wait time.

Early voter Angela Gregory says she went around 4:30 in the afternoon to her polling place and waited in line about an hour and a half.

“We went at the busiest time of day,” Gregory said. “I just prefer to get it done before the day you have to go to a specific location.”

To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired.

College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Voters are also encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Some cities, like Nashville, have mask mandates in place.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area is prohibited.

Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

On Election Day, voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.