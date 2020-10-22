WeGo Public Transit customers should expect delays due to presidential debate at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People using public transit in Nashville can expect delays because of the debate.

According to WeGo Public Transit, routes operating around Nashville International Airport and Belmont University may be impacted throughout the afternoon and evening due to road closures.

Routes 8 8th Avenue South, 18 Airport, and 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro will be on detours through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. WeGo officials said there will also be other delays and detours due to the president’s motorcade and rolling street closures.

They advised customers, particularly on routes serving the following areas, to expect significant delays and service interruptions throughout the day:


Airport/Donelson

  • 6 Lebanon Pike
  • 18 Airport
  • 55 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro
  • WeGo Star afternoon trips


Belmont University

  • 7 Hillsboro
  • 8 8th Avenue South
  • 17 12th Avenue South
  • 21 Wedgewood
  • Routes serving areas south of Downtown

