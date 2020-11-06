Watch live: Philadelphia to provide update on vote counting

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Officials in the state’s largest city updated the media on the progress of vote counting early Friday afternoon praising the vote count process and urging continued patience.

“This is truly a victory for our democracy,” “What we have seen here in Philadelphia is democracy pure and simple,” said Mayor Jim Kennedy saying the founding fathers would have been proud of Philadelphia’s dedication to a fair process.

Kennedy dismissed unsubstantiated claims of voting impropriety from President Trump and others. Additional city officials took the stage to praise the integrity of the count.

“Ignore a lot of the noise that’s going on. Allow us to complete the counting process,” said City Commissioner Omar Sabir.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the state, which Trump must win to have a shot at reelection. Biden leads by about 9,000 votes.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Votes in the state are still being counted.

Trump’s lead dwindled after Election Day when state officials began processing mail-in ballots, a form of voting that has skewed heavily in Biden’s favor. Trump spent months claiming — without proof — that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.