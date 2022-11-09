NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A number of Middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol within their corporate boundaries.

Nearly a dozen communities in Tennessee had alcohol referendums on their November ballots, including Algood, Byrdstown, Cheatham County, Decatur County, Decaturville, Giles County, Stewart County and St. Joseph in Lawrence County. All but one of the referendums passed when the votes were tallied on Election Day.

Cheatham County overwhelmingly approved the sale of alcohol sales for on-the-premises consumption — otherwise known as liquor by the drink — Tuesday night, passing the measure by 75.3%. More than 11,500 Cheatham County voters cast their ballots on the measure.

Montgomery County voters had similar support for their liquor by the drink referendum, according to unofficial results. Votes for the measure totaled 10,307 (75.05%), while those opposed totaled 3,427 (24.95%).

Over in Putnam County, wine sales will be permitted at retail food stores in Algood after the voters approved the measure 740 (70.28%) to 313 (29.72%).

Stewart County voters were less stout in their support but still passed their referendum 66.56% to 33.44%. More than 3,800 ballots were cast on that provision, according to unofficial election results from the Stewart County Election Commission.

Decatur County voters approved their referendum allowing for liquor stores by an even smaller margin, approving retail package stores in the county by 63.91% with 2,089 voters for the measure and 1,180 voters (36.09%) against.

Similarly, in Decaturville, 66% of residents approved allowing for liquor stores over the 33% opposed. A representative of the Decatur County Election Commission told News 2 124 voters were for the measure to 62 against.

Giles County will now be able to enjoy liquor by the drink, with county voters approving that referendum with 69% of the vote, 3,484 to 1,552, according to the Giles County Election Commission.

Lawrence County voters in St. Joseph will also be able to enjoy liquor by the drink, as voters passed their measure 156 to 59, or with 73% of the vote.

Lafayette voters in Macon County approved both of their liquor referendums by around 60% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Lafayette had both a retail package store and liquor by the drink question on their ballots. The package store vote was approved 526 to 340 (60.73%), while the liquor-by-the-drink measure passed 522-364 (58%).

The lone community that did not approve its liquor referendum was Byrdstown in Pickett County. According to unofficial election results from the Pickett County Election Commission, the race was close but ultimately the referendum failed 167 to 123 or with 58% of the vote.