Undecided voters lean on final debate before heading to the polls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a small percent, but undecided voters do still exist in 2020 and they are leaning on Thursday’s Belmont debate to help them choose which way to go.

More than a million Tennessee voters have already cast their ballots, but those like Charles Cox want to hear more from the candidates before heading to the polls.

“I still am (undecided) and I really feel like it could go either way,” Cox told News 2.

He would typically vote third party, but he feels like in 2020, that’s not an option.

“I’m definitely voting for one of the two. I’m not voting third party this year,” said Cox.

Cox said while he is divided on which way to go the last debate didn’t help.

“I couldn’t even humor that first debate. I watched the whole thing, but it was hard to watch it,” he said.

This time around, the candidates will have their microphones cut off while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers to each of the debate’s six topics and Cox hopes that helps.

“I really hope that they pan over to one person, and you know if Biden is speaking I don’t want to see Trump. I want to see Biden. If Trump is speaking, I don’t want to see or hear Biden, I want to see Trump. That’s what I want to see or hear out of this,” he explained.

Cox also wants to hear what each of the candidates plans are for health care.

“Healthcare plans are a big one because no matter what happens with that, it’s going to affect millions of Americans in an adverse way. Either way, you look at it something bad’s going to happen no matter how they change it.”

Cox will head to the polls Friday for early voting and he says the face off is crucial to his decision.

“It’s extremely important to me. I’m 100 percent not going to miss it. I’ve cleared out a lot of my schedule because I want to watch it live when it happens,” he said.