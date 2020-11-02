TN Senate candidates have vastly different views of their campaigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The two major U.S. Senate candidates both focused on Middle Tennessee the past two days with widely different views of their campaigns.

Republican Bill Hagerty was at a Williamson County event Sunday and Democrat Marquita Bradshaw at a Nashville event Monday.

“I feel really good,” he told a fundraising event for Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson. “I think we are positioned very well in Tennessee.”

You would expect that from the Republican candidate who is an overwhelming favorite to win Tennessee’s open Senate seat, but don’t tell that to Democrat candidate Marquita Bradshaw who says the state can’t send another rich person to Washington.

“That changes tomorrow at 7 p.m.,” she told a small group of supporters Monday in the Hickory Hollow area of Nashville.

She dismissed her underdog status and that she as a Democrat who embraces socialist ideas.

“To put me in a box, to label me, it is a misrepresentation,” said Bradshaw. “I am an American.”

Hagerty has always sticks to a main Republican party message when talking about Election Day.

“People realize this comes down to a choice between freedom, the freedoms we have always enjoyed, and a move toward socialism,” he said Sunday. “I don’t think Tennesseans, I don’t think America wants to see that.”

Hagerty will be in Williamson County for election night. Bradshaw plans a gathering in her hometown of Memphis.

President Trump endorsed Hagerty before he even officially entered the race last year.

Former Vice-President Biden endorsed Bradshaw after her surprise win in the Democrat primary.