Tennessee sees record-breaking voter turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is reporting a record number of voters in the November 3 presidential election.

State numbers show a total of 3,045,401 Tennessee voters participated in the election through in-person, early, and mail-in voting. That means more than 68% of registered voters took part in the election.

The previous voter turnout record was set during the 2008 presidential election, with 2,618,238 ballots cast.

“For months, our office has worked with election commissions and health officials across the state to ensure that in-person voting was clean, safe and secure,” said Secretary Tre Hargett. “Traditionally, Tennesseans prefer to vote in-person. We’ve said it for months, and yet again, voters showed their confidence in the safety precautions in place and their preference to cast a ballot in-person by showing up in record numbers at the polls.”

All counties must submit certified election results to the Division of Elections by November 23.

The 2020 presidential election also broke absentee and mail-in voting records for the state during the two-week early voting period.