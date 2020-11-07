Tennessee Republicans plan to send volunteers to campaign for GA Senate races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Tennessee’s elections are expected to be certified next week, the state’s Republican Party is working to have an impact on those elections still underway.

“Looking around the country where there are still counts going on. There are going to be re-counts,” said Scott Golden, Chairman of Tennessee Republican Party. “Immediately we get into the special election in Georgia.”

Friday, Tennessee’s Republican Party sent out this email asking for donations and volunteers to travel to Georgia and campaign for the state’s Senate race.

“Right now, one of the Senators, Senator Purdue is at 49.8 percent,” said Golden. “If it gets to 50, he doesn’t have a runoff. But Senator Kelly Loeffler, because of the way the open primary was, there will be a run-off in January. So, we sent an email asking to raise money and asking volunteers who want to go spend Christmas and New Years in Atlanta knocking on doors.”

Golden says the goal is to help elect two Republican senators for the state. Likely both races will go to a run-off at the beginning of next year.

“That will be for the balance of the control of the Senate,” Golden explained. “Whether it’s President Trump or Vice President Biden, that ultimately wins the presidency, whomever the Vice President will be, will be the one in charge of the Senate in a 50/50 split. So, that’s why the importance. It’s really going to come down to the Senate in these Georgia special elections.”

The money raised by the Tennessee Republican Party will be used for travel and hotel stays for Tennessee Volunteers.