NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.
You can keep up with all races here, but below are some of the key races in the state to watch as results come in.
Tennessee Governor
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office.
U.S. House District 5
Another race to watch is for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District. The district was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper, who elected to retire from his seat rather than seek reelection after the redistricting process following the 2020 Census.
The district, which previously included all of Davidson and Dickson counties, was redistricted in 2020 and will now include only the southern portion of Davidson County, as well as a portion of Wilson and Williamson counties and all of Maury, Lewis and Marshall counties.
Amendments
Tennessee’s Constitution could be amended in four different ways:
- Amendment 1 deals with the state’s status as a “right to work” state.
- Amendment 2 would create a temporary line of succession for the Tennessee governor.
- Amendment 3 seeks to remove slavery from the Tennessee Constitution. The Yes on 3 campaign behind the public push for the amendment has seen public support from Democrats and Republicans, the clergy, city leaders and business leaders across Tennessee.
- The Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature, but Amendment 4 could change that.
