Tennessee early voting starts Friday; what election officials are doing to keep you safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early voting kicks off Friday across Tennessee, but 2020 is shaping up to look like no other election.

“Our motto is for the election day and early voting, we want you to feel safer voting than you do going to the grocery store,” said Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts.

Believe it or not, the real hero in Davidson County is a little something you’ll find in any office breakroom.

“We’ve got, to mark your ballot, a stir stick that’s disposable,” said Roberts, “Every voter will have the opportunity to use their own pen, or we’ll provide one. Those, one-time use.”

Polling officials will also have the option to wear a face shield and disposable gown while working.

“We’re hoping everyone will take advantage of in-person if that’s their choice because we’re going to work to make it safe,” said Roberts.

And that’s the priority all over Middle Tennessee.

Sumner County is taking a different approach, offering voters disposable gloves among other steps. They will also sanitize through fogging from a professional cleaning crew, on top of using UV light sanitation.

Keeping in-person voting as a safe option is personal for election officials across the state.

“But people in Tennessee like to vote in-person,” said Sumner County Administrator of Elections Lori D. Atchley, “We are doing everything that we know to do as of today to keep everyone safe.”

