Tennessee Democratic party sees biggest resurgence in years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While several states continue to count votes in the Presidential election, Tennessee looks to certify 11 electoral votes for President Donald Trump as early as Tuesday.

“Tennessee does a great job. This is a wonderful state, we’re the envy of the nation in a lot of ways. I mean the fact that we had the highest voter turnout that we’ve had and basically all election results were known within two and a half hours of the polls being closed,” Tennessee GOP Party Chairman Scott Golden told News 2.

Within minutes of the polls closing November 3, Tennessee was called for President Trump.

“That’s a great problem to have for us, it means that we’re doing our job,” Golden said.

But Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini said the map doesn’t tell the full story.

“The story is the increase in Democratic vote share in every county; that tells a very, very different story,” Mancini told News 2.

While votes for presidential candidates in the Volunteer State have consistently come out about 60 percent Republican and 35 percent Democrat, Mancini said their strides are smaller scale.

“For the first time in a long time, in 2016, we flipped a state house seat and then flipped two more in 2018, and then this election cycle, we flipped a state senate seat,” she explained.

Nashville District 20 Republican Steve Dickerson lost his state senate seat to Democrat Heidi Campbell, the former mayor of Oak Hill.

Mancini said that the party saw more participation than it had in years.

“There’s been a real resurgence in county parties all across the state to recruit candidates, to help candidates, to get back to basics, to recruit volunteers, to activate other democrats, to put up signs, to protest, I mean, in the six years that I’ve been doing this– the energy on the ground for Democratic party politics is just changed, it’s just basically done a 180,” she said.

Mancini said she thinks it’s because people are dissatisfied with the Republican party on a national and state level.

“But it’s not just policy, it’s not just the fact that the Republicans here refuse to expand Medicaid leaving almost 300,000 hardworking Tennesseans without access to affordable healthcare. Besides that, there is the rhetoric that comes from the Republican party, you know, pitting Americans against each other based on race and creed and religion and sexual orientation… that is their playbook right now and people are tired of it,” she said.