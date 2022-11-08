NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.

Track results from Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Westmoreland, and more.

The city limits of Millersville, Portland, and White House stretch across two counties. The results below are the numbers from Sumner County. To find the results for those cities from Robertson County, click here.

You can also track the county breakdown in Tennessee’s governor race here.